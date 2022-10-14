Overnight accident on 5th Street hospitalizes one

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A three-car accident on 5th Street resulted in a rolled-over car and the hospitalization of at least one person, according to authorities.

The Grand Junction Police Department reports that the accident occurred on the stretch of 5th Street near the Colorado River.

The GJPD opened an investigation into the accident. No further information has been released.

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

