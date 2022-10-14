Parking at Grand Junction Regional Airport is about to get more expensive

Grand Junction Regional Airport((KKCO/KJCT))
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:49 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For the first time in seven years, parking costs at the Grand Junction Regional Airport will be raised. Starting November 1, the maximum daily rate will increase from $10 to $12, the free parking period will be reduced from 30 minutes to 20 minutes, and the short-term rate will increase from $1 every 30 minutes to $2 every 20 minutes.

Airport staff say that the reason for the price hikes is partially based in inflation, with operating costs increasing 22 percent since the last price increase in 2016.

In addition to rising operational costs, airport staff say that the rate changes were recommended based on nearby parking rates, increased maintenance costs, and plans to expand the paved public lot.

“These changes are necessary to maintain the financial health of the airport and to help fund an expansion of the public parking lot.” Grand Junction Regional Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki said. “This increase will ensure GJT can continue to provide quality, close-in parking, even during our busiest weeks.”

