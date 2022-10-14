Sunny today, a few more clouds this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Friday is off to a very similar start to what we’ve seen over the last few days around the Western Slope. We’re seeing plenty of clear skies with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower to middle 40s around the valleys. The higher elevations started out in the lower to middle 30s, but a few places even got as cool as the middle and upper 20s earlier this morning in the higher elevations. We’ll continue to see plenty of sunny skies today with high temperatures once again returning to the lower and middle 70s. A few clouds may be possible along the northern portions of the Continental Divide. Things are looking good as far as sky conditions go for any high school football games this evening. We’ll see clear skies continue, but a jacket may be needed as those game finish up. Overnight lows head for the upper 30s and lower 40s before sunrise Saturday morning.

Several locations could see a tiny bit of an increase in clouds on Saturday, but those locations will primarily be along and north of Interstate 70, as well as along and south of the San Juan Mountains--like Cortez and Durango. The rest of us, including Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose, should continue to see sunny skies with high temperatures once again in the lower to middle 70s. Clouds will increase a little bit more on Sunday, particularly over the southern third of the region, and a few showers could be possible along and south of the San Juan Mountains by Sunday afternoon. A few snowflakes could mix in with the rain in some of the higher elevations. We’ll still see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies from Montrose and points northward from there with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A couple of leftover showers could persist over the San Juans into early Monday morning, then we should start to head back toward a drier and sunnier pattern once again by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will still be a little cooler than where we are now, with highs in the middle to upper 60s and lower 70s. We’ll turn a degree or two warmer into the middle of next week as mostly sunny to sunny skies continue to settle back into the region.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.