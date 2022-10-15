Aurora man arrested for making false statements to buy firearms for other individuals

AURORA, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Jordan James Martinez, a 24-year-old man of Aurora, Colorado, was indicted by a federal grand jury for making false statements to purchase firearms for other individuals from licensed dealers.

According to the indictment, from June 2019 to April 2022, the defendant knowingly made false and fictitious oral and written statements to several licensed firearms dealers, representing himself as the transferee and dealer of the firearms, when the defendant knew that he was in fact not the actual transferee or buyer of the firearms.

Martinez made his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews on October 14, 2022.

