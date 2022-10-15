Aurora man arrested for making false statements to buy firearms for other individuals

An Aurora man knowingly made false and fictitious statements to purchase firearms for other...
An Aurora man knowingly made false and fictitious statements to purchase firearms for other individuals.(Source: Gray News)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:53 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Jordan James Martinez, a 24-year-old man of Aurora, Colorado, was indicted by a federal grand jury for making false statements to purchase firearms for other individuals from licensed dealers.

According to the indictment, from June 2019 to April 2022, the defendant knowingly made false and fictitious oral and written statements to several licensed firearms dealers, representing himself as the transferee and dealer of the firearms, when the defendant knew that he was in fact not the actual transferee or buyer of the firearms.

Martinez made his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews on October 14, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash leaves two dead, one critical, and one with moderate injuries.
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County
On Sunday morning, a Budget van carrying lemonade was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50...
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50
A shooting outside the Fishin' Hole in Grand Junction left two injured.
GJPD responds to early morning shooting
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
A car sits overturned on 5th Street after a three-car accident on Thursday night.
Overnight accident on 5th Street hospitalizes one

Latest News

The defendant was already a convicted felon when he was arrested.
Denver man guilty for drug and weapons charge
Narcan vs fentanyl
D51 to have Narcan available in all schools
POLICE RESPONSE TO HOMELESSNESS
Police response to homelessness
western slope varsity football sports scores no font stock photo
Western Slope varsity football scores for Oct. 13-15