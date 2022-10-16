Construction impacts on I-70
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAIL, Colo. (KKCO) - The auxiliary lanes near Vail pass are still under construction. Traffic will be impacted throughout the week so crews can work.
Beginning Sunday, Oct. 16:
- Eastbound travelers can expect morning, evening, and overnight right-lane closures to be reduced to daytime shoulder closures from Mile Post 185 to 186.
- Westbound travelers can expect morning, evening and overnight right-lane closures reduced to daytime shoulder closures from Mile Posts 184-186.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 17:
- Eastbound travelers can expect a continuous right-lane closure from MP 186-187 for trail relocation work.
- Westbound work will include a continuous right-lane closure from MP 184-188 for roadway construction (ending noon on Friday), daily right-shoulder closures from MP 181.5-182.5 from midnight to 10 a.m., and various daytime and evening lane and shoulder closures from MP 181.5-182.5 and MP 191-192 for ITS utility work.
Beginning Saturday, Oct. 22:
- Eastbound travelers can anticipate morning, evening and overnight right-lane closures reduced to daytime shoulder closures from MP 185-186.
- Westbound travelers can expect right lane closure from MP 188-187.5 until 10 a.m. for westbound travelers
Morning, evening and overnight right-lane closures reduced to daytime shoulder closures from MP 184-186.
Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.