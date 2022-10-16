Mav Football gets dominant First Home Win against Fort Lewis

Mavs Football takes down Fort Lewis at Home
Mavs Football takes down Fort Lewis at Home(KKCO/KJCT)
By Garrett Brown and Brandon Gardner
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:37 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The CMU Mavs were looking to break that four game skid and get their first home win. First Quarter, Quarterback Karst Hunter flicked a screen pass to Julian “Booda” Ison. Ison was able to embarrass a defender at the 25 and found lane and was off to the races and he was finally dragged down setting up a terrific trick play. Hunter took the snap handed it off to Ison who then pitched it to Tight End Dagan Reinks would then thrown down field to Hunter who showed off some receiver skills making the catch and putting the Mavs up 7-0. More Mavson the attack Senior Running Back Isaac Maestas who took a sweep nd punched it in from about two yards out putting the Mavs up 14-0. But the Mavs weren’tt done Hunter utilizing the screen game, and found Keyshawn Ashford who found a lane, split defenders and runs it in from over half way out. Mavs would go up 21-0. First quarter wasn’t even done yet and the Mavs wouldn’t take their foot off of the gas. Hunter dropped back and launched a missile down field and he found Jacob Whitmer who reached over a defender for a spectacular grab making it 28-0. The Mavs eventually decided the game was in their control and began using second and third stringers en route to a whopping 70-10 victory.

