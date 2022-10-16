Mountain Trip expands in Colorado and Desert Southwest

TELLURIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Mountain Trip announced today that it will acquire all legacy permits and assets of Peak Mountain Guides. The investment will expand Mountain Trip’s permitted access, including some of the best climbing and skiing in the Rocky Mountains to the Desert Southwest, as far as Moab and Indian Creek.

“We are thrilled to announce our agreement with Lance from Peak Mountain Guides and we are excited about this next chapter for our business,” said Todd Rutledge, co-owner of Mountain Trip. “Peak shares our values and has worked hard to build trust and establish relationships with clients, land managers and the guiding community.”

Since 1973, Mountain Trip has helped adventure enthusiasts reach new heights through climbing, skiing and trekking some of the world’s tallest peaks. Mountain Trip’s philosophy of progressive education, expertise and stewardship will continue to guide the company’s activities and long-term goals.

“By expanding our area of operation in Colorado and the Southwest, we will provide more options for our clients to climb and ski in our local area and take those skills to big objectives around the world,” added Bill Allen, Mountain Trip co-owner.

“It also strengthens our commitment to provide a viable career path for our guides with a variety of terrain and engaging guiding. Our guides invest in their profession through AMGA courses and certifications and this is another way we are supporting them by providing the opportunity to guide in some of the best terrain in the United States.”

Founded in 2008, Peak Mountain Guides currently spans across five states with several different itinerary options. The addition of Peak will expand Mountain Trip’s permitted access throughout the Southwest with increased focus on the Ouray Ice Park, as well as ice climbing and backcountry skiing in the Silverton area. Mountain Trip will establish offices in Ouray and Silverton to further accommodate clients traveling from the Southern San Juans and New Mexico.

The acquisition of Peak Mountain Guides significantly expands Mountain Trip’s permitted area to include: Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, Gunnison National Forest; San Juan National Forest; Bureau of Land Management Monticello, Moab, Gunnison, and Glennallen Field Offices; Eldorado Canyon State Park; Ouray Ice Park, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks; and National Parks including Mt. Rainier, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, and Colorado National Monument.

