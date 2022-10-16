Sunshine to stay. Tracking next rain and snow maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We are seeing and feeling different conditions and temperatures today compared to yesterday. While our valleys have seen sunshine, cloud cover has pushed through the area leading to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures have fallen by a few degrees from the mid-70s yesterday to the lower 70s for today in Grand Junction. Conditions have remained dry for our valleys, but down in the San Juans and the Four Corners region, scattered showers have impacted those areas. Most of this rainmaker stayed south of Ouray county, and in the higher elevation, some light snow showers were apparent with this rainmaker.

By tonight, conditions in the southern portion of the Western Slope will start to dry with lingering clouds. Up North, for our Valleys in Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose, conditions will stay under mostly clear skies, and temperatures will remain in the lower 40s like last night.

Tomorrow, Cortez will continue to see cloud cover stick around, but conditions will remain dry. For our valleys, we will start to see most of the cloud cover from today push out of the area and lead to mostly sunny to sunny skies. Temperatures will remain in the lower 70s for Grand Junction and Delta over the remainder of the work week. In Montrose, the temperature will fluctuate between the upper 60s to lower 70s throughout the work week. When we get to the end of the week, this is where the most significant changes will occur for the state.

By Sunday, a significant dip in our jet stream is going to be apparent by not only bringing colder temperatures but also the next rain and snow maker. Temperatures from Grand Junction to Montrose can fall by five to seven degrees from the previous day. A low-pressure system that will stay near the Four Corners region will be robust, pulling a lot of moisture into the state. With a lot of moisture present and colder air from the air, this can bring scattered rain and snow showers. Our valleys will have the best chance of receiving scattered showers. Areas in the San Juans will have a better chance of receiving snow showers, as also areas near the Four Corners like Cortez. While this is still far out in advance, as Sunday approaches closer, details will get ironed out, and there will be a better project on the next rain and snow maker.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

