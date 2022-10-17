Colorado ballots are on their way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This week, the Colorado County Clerks will begin dispersing ballots through the mail to active eligible voters for the November 8 General Election.

“Colorado voters should start checking their mailboxes for their 2022 General Election Ballot,” said Secretary Griswold. “I encourage every eligible Coloradan who has not yet registered to vote do so, there is still time!”

Ballots will be mailed by Oct. 21 for the 2022 election. Registered voters that do not receive a ballot should contact their county clerk.

Eligible Coloradans can still register to vote, and current voters can update their registration, find their local County Clerk, find their closest drop box or voting center, track their ballot, or find accurate election information by visiting the Colorado Secretary of State website.

Important information for Colorado voters:

All Colorado voters can track their ballot from sent to counted on BallotTrax

Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by October 31 to ensure it is received by their county election official on time. After Oct. 31, voters should turn in their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

In person voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8.

Eligible voters must have returned their ballot to a drop box or voting center by 7 p.m. on Election Day, or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day for their ballot to be counted.

Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by close of business on the 8th day after the election (November 16).

