Driver charged with DUI after allegedly cutting across 29 Road, striking guardrail

A Grand Junction Fire Department fire truck sits behind a vehicle on 29 Road.
A Grand Junction Fire Department fire truck sits behind a vehicle on 29 Road.
By KKCO Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:31 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Just 30 minutes after a three-car accident on 5th Street Thursday night, the Grand Junction Police Department reported another accident a few miles west.

Authorities report that the driver, 35-year-old Melissa Monkton, allegedly cut across four lanes of 29 Road traffic on the I-70B overpass before hitting a guard rail on the eastern side. Monkton was then arrested by the GJPD for allegedly trying to walk away from the accident.

Police state that Monkton was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries before being charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, driving without a valid license, and leaving the scene.

___

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

