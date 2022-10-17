Election supervisor appointed after Colorado clerk’s blunder

FILE - Colorado's Democratic incumbent Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks during a news...
FILE - Colorado's Democratic incumbent Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks during a news conference in Denver on Oct. 15, 2020. A Nebraska man drew an 18-month prison sentence Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, for online threats he made last year against Griswold, Colorado’s top elections official, marking one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from a surge in threats. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state appointed a supervisor Monday to oversee the November elections in Pueblo County for the second time this year after the clerk’s office made a number of blunders, including a misprint identifying the general election ballot as “Official Primary Election Ballot.”

Secretary of State Jena Griswold previously assigned an election supervisor to the county for the June party primaries after Democratic Clerk Gilbert Ortiz’s office mailed some ballots with an incorrect state house race and omitted a county commissioner race from a “substantial” number of ballots sent to Pueblo voters.

The mishaps “resulted in voter confusion and the need to distribute replacement ballots to thousands of Pueblo voters,” the Secretary of State’s Office said in a news release.

Griswold appointed Teak Simonton, whom she described as a professional election administrator, to monitor Ortiz’s office for the 2022 general election.

“Every eligible Coloradan — Republican, Democrat, and Unaffiliated alike — has the right to cast a ballot in accessible and secure elections. That’s why I am taking action to appoint an Election Supervisor in Pueblo County,” said Griswold in a news release.

Last year, Griswold appointed Simonton as election supervisor in Mesa County after alleging that Republican County Clerk Tina Peters “compromised her county’s voting equipment.”

Another supervisor was placed in Elbert County after the clerk violated Colorado election rules during the 2022 primary, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighbor’s doorbell camera recorded a blue car driving past the house party multiple times....
1 dead, 7 injured after house party shooting in Colorado
The crash leaves two dead, one critical, and one with moderate injuries.
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County
A car sits overturned on 5th Street after a three-car accident on Thursday night.
Man charged with DUI after 3-car accident hospitalizes one
On Sunday morning, a Budget van carrying lemonade was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50...
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50
Angler Hailey Thomas has set a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in Idaho.
Angler sets state record with ‘monster’ hybrid trout

Latest News

An interview with Joe O'Dea
Interview with Joe O’Dea
An interview with Michael Bennet.
Interview with Michael Bennet
The online document will allow viewers to see interactive charts to understand plans for budget...
Mesa County 2023 budget book proposal now online
The new hotline will allow Spanish, Korean, Chinese, Taiwanese or Vietnamese speakers to...
Language Assistance Hotline available for Colorado ballot