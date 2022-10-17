Fall Day on the Farm at Cross Orchards Historic Site

Fall Day on the Farm
Fall Day on the Farm
By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s apple harvest season, and Cross Orchards Historic Site, Museums of Western Colorado celebrated the harvest with “Fall Day on the Farm.”

The museum’s primary fundraiser of the year offered an array of activities for the whole family. That includes different historical demonstrations, arts and crafts, and nonprofit resources. And, of course, their fresh apple cider, which is pressed from apples produced by their trees.

“We have 112 trees strong, apple orchard,” said Matt Darling, curator. ”The apple crop was a little small this year, but we’re taking all the apples we can and making as much cider as we can.”

The proceeds collected will go toward maintaining and operating the museum.

