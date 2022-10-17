Language Assistance Hotline available for Colorado ballot

The new hotline will allow Spanish, Korean, Chinese, Taiwanese or Vietnamese speakers to...
The new hotline will allow Spanish, Korean, Chinese, Taiwanese or Vietnamese speakers to receive real time translation of their ballot content from live interpreters.(WILX)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Beginning today, Oct. 17, 2022, Colorado voters can call the Secretary of State’s Language Assistance Hotline for assistance interpreting their ballot.

The new hotline will allow voters to receive real time translations from live interpreters in Spanish, Korean, Chinese, Taiwanese and Vietnamese. Additional languages can become available upon request.

“Voting should be accessible to every Colorado voter,” said Secretary Griswold. “The new Language Assistance Hotline does exactly that by assisting Colorado citizens who may only speak or read limited English with live ballot interpretation.”

For translations, voters may call the Secretary of State’s office at 970-860-6970. A staff member at the Department will connect the caller with an interpreter to assist with translating the context of the ballot.

The Language Assistance Hotline is available beginning today and will remain available until the end of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Hours are currently from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. but will broaden when it gets closer to the election, running from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting on November 4.

The Language Assistance Hotline is available to voters as a result of HB21-1011. Per Colorado Statute, interpretation services may only be provided for interpretation of the ballot content, and not on Bluebook content or to describe the measures. This includes providing instruction guidance on completing the ballot, such as:

  • how to fill in ovals or make corrections,
  • how to properly put the ballot in the ballot envelope and sign
  • how to return the ballot by mail, drop box, or Voter Service and Polling Center

Eligible Coloradans can still register or update their registration.

Other important information regarding the election can be found here.

