Mesa County 2023 budget book proposal now online

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County’s proposed 2023 budget book is now available in an interactive online document to make it more accessible to the public.

The County’s new budgeting and planning software streamlines the development and management of the County’s annual budget, improving transparency and accessibility.

The budget book is available to the public to view Mesa County’s finances or to engage in the budget process.

The online budget allows users to view interactive charts and graphs to see different levels of detail, compare data to previous years, and to view explanations that help make budget information easier to understand.

