Our first snow of the season could be on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night.

Snow Possible Next Weekend

Our first snow of the season could happen next week. It’s a long way away, and we’ll be closely monitoring the evolution of a storm system as it gets closer to us. A lot of things can go wrong to prevent snow. We’ve seen that with our last two shots at rain. However, the signal is strong for so far out that a storm system is an increasing likelihood next Sunday and Monday. Based on current forecast data, we may reach our high temperatures on Sunday first thing in the morning. The storm system will bring rain to us that could change to snow Sunday afternoon or Sunday night as the colder air takes its hold. Rain and snow are possible through at least Monday morning. But again, it’s a strong signal for a week out. A lot can change. For now, it’s important to know that we’re heading into a pattern that favors snow, and we’re watching the progress of a storm system that could mean some impact for our area.

Our First Freeze Is Also Possible

Realize that if the first snow of the season does, in fact, happen, it could very well be paired with our first freeze of the season. This week, make sure to take care of your sprinkler systems and swamp coolers and make sure your vehicles are ready for the winter season.

Our Next 24 Hours

Between now and then, we’ll enjoy a beautiful week with unseasonably but comfortably warm afternoons and chilly mornings. Tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 43 degrees around Grand Junction, 38 degrees around Montrose, 40 degrees around Delta, and 35 degrees around Cortez. Monday will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be near 69 degrees around Grand Junction, 67 degrees around Montrose, 70 degrees around Delta, and 68 degrees around Cortez.

