Short-term rental tax opponent

By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:42 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This week, we told you about the City of Grand Junction’s proposed solution to solve the city’s current housing crisis a 1% increase in lodging tax and an 8% short-term rental tax. We talked to members of the local hotel industry, business owners, and the mayor, and now an Airbnb owner has joined the conversations.

Theresa Bloom, the owner of a shortage-term rental, said she’s concerned about the extra money guests will need to pay to stay if the additional 8% short-term rental tax is passed.

“If the voters approved these measures, and essentially give the city the ability to collect these taxes, we will begin to be able to really focus on the housing goals that we’ve set,” said Mayor Anna Stout.

Bloom said she’s all for affordable housing and the 1% lodging tax increase, but her concern is that the 8% short-term tax isn’t very welcoming to tourists. “We unfairly burden people who want to stay in short-term rentals. It’s going to make our taxes on short-term rentals 23.52% to our guests.”

Let’s break that down. According to the city’s website, county, city, and state taxes currently equal 8.52%. Add on the proposed taxes, bringing Bloom’s total tax percentage to 23.52.

“That’s almost, you know, 25%, that’s almost a quarter of what they’re paying, on top of all the fees they already pay, and that just doesn’t seem right to me.”

“When we’re talking about a difference of a matter of dollars, we genuinely don’t believe that is going to be a deterrent for somebody who wants to come to spend time in Grand Junction,” said Stout.

Mayor Stout said the city isn’t against hotels or short-term rentals. “This is a question that we’ve given to the residents to weigh in on, and ultimately, it’s the decision of our taxpayers.”

Bloom said she’s heard the tax won’t cost the citizen, but if a tourist sees the tax is too high and decides to go elsewhere, it could cost Theresa her business. Let us know what you think on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

