Sunny and warm this week, big changes this weekend

Zack Webster's KKCO First Alert Weather - 10/17
By Zack Webster
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:35 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After we saw a little more cloud cover across the Western Slope this weekend, sunny skies have returned for many of us to start the new work week. Just about everyone started their mornings off at least in the upper 30s, while middle to upper 20s were widely spread across the higher elevations. Sunny skies continue for the vast majority of us through the rest of the day, with temperatures warming into the middle and upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds and a few isolated showers are possible along and south of the San Juan Mountains. Clear skies settle back in across the entire region overnight tonight with lows once again in the middle to upper 30s and lower to middle 40s.

Sunny skies continue throughout the remainder of the week, with highs warming into the upper 60s and lower to middle 70s. A few clouds will be possible at times, but sunshine will continue to be the primarily name of the game for the next several days.

The weekend will welcome in some potentially pretty big changes to our forecast across the Western Slope. Our next system will begin organizing over the Pacific Northwest through the week, then swing southeastward into the region into the weekend. The biggest change you’ll notice on Saturday will be a steady increase in clouds, but overall we’ll still see quite a bit of sunshine with temperatures still in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The big changes arrive as early as Saturday night as moisture continues to increase. Scattered showers with some higher elevation snowflakes are possible Saturday night and into the pre-dawn hours Sunday morning, then several locations could see a transition completely over to snow through the day on Sunday as the system swings over our region and continues to bring much colder air into the region. The higher elevations will see the best chance of having rain transition to snow through the day, but some locations in the valleys could see some snowflakes as well. It’s still too early to discuss specific snowfall totals, and changes to the forecast are just about guaranteed as we head through this week. Keep checking back for the latest information.

We’ll start to dry out again into early next week, but it looks like that colder air that arrives on Sunday sticks around even after the clouds, rain, and snow departs the region.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

