Broncos QB Wilson adds hamstring to list of injuries

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Russell...
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:36 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson has added hamstring to his list of injuries.

A week after getting treatment for an injury near his throwing shoulder, the Denver quarterback said he tweaked his hamstring during the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I kind of scrambled and moved around on one, had to throw it away. It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter. Just tried to play through it and all that,” Wilson said. “I felt good moving around, running around and throwing it and everything else, especially early on, and then that happened, so that was a little unfortunate. But, you know, trying to find a way to win the game.”

Wilson was 15 of 28 for 188 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos (2-4), who dropped a game in overtime for the second straight week.

Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, received an injection for a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder after the Oct. 6 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The platelet-rich plasma injection was used to treat a strained latissimus dorsi on his right side. It is the large, flat muscle on the back that stretches to the sides and behind the arms. Wilson sustained the injury during an Oct. 2 loss at Las Vegas and then played through it on a short week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

