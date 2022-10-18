Mesa County’s 2023 proposed budget

Proposed budget
Proposed budget(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County released its annual proposed budget for 2023. Now, we’re giving you a look at some of the county leaders’ priorities. With this budget, they can determine which objectives are most important and how they can use the money budgeted to them effectively.

The proposed budget for 2023 is $240 million, dropping two percent due to the loss of federal and state COVID-19 relief funds.

$77 million was proposed for the general fund, up 3.29 percent from 2022. 

The Department of Human Services received $34 million, up 6.4 percent from last year.

The proposed Road and Bridge fund received $12 million, up 23 percent from last year.

The public safety sales tax fund increased 9 percent to $10 million. The county hopes to use the funds to hire 12 new officers for the sheriff’s office.

A commissioner hearing open to public comment will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 18th at 9 a.m. at 544 Rood Avenue in the Public Hearing Room or on zoom. The zoom link is below.

https://mesacounty-us.zoom.us/j/83404611494?pwd=b1d3OFhkM1pxRFNZRy9wUEdFTEkyQT09

Meeting ID:834 0461 1494 Passcode: 761690

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighbor’s doorbell camera recorded a blue car driving past the house party multiple times....
1 dead, 7 injured after house party shooting in Colorado
The crash leaves two dead, one critical, and one with moderate injuries.
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County
A car sits overturned on 5th Street after a three-car accident on Thursday night.
Man charged with DUI after 3-car accident hospitalizes one
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say
On Sunday morning, a Budget van carrying lemonade was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50...
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50

Latest News

FILE - Colorado's Democratic incumbent Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks during a news...
Election supervisor appointed after Colorado clerk’s blunder
An interview with Joe O'Dea
Interview with Joe O’Dea
An interview with Michael Bennet.
Interview with Michael Bennet
The online document will allow viewers to see interactive charts to understand plans for budget...
Mesa County 2023 budget book proposal now online