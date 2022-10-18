Rain this weekend could change to snow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction has cooled into the upper 30s two mornings in a row now. Tuesday morning’s low temperature was 37 degrees. That’s the coolest morning since May 21.

Our Next Rain & Snow Maker

A storm system expected to form later this week off the Pacific Northwest Coast will be our next rain maker. It could also bring our first snow of the season, though snow isn’t a guarantee. This forecast may change with the evolution of this storm system. As we have new data available measuring the atmosphere and the storm system itself, the forecast can also evolve and change.

How It Looks For Us... For Now

Based on the data available on Tuesday afternoon, here’s the way this storm system unfolds for us. The storms moves ashore over the Pacific Northwest on Saturday and intensifies. A strong jet stream from the Pacific Ocean will carry abundant moisture into our area as our storm system approaches from the northwest. This means rain for us in Western Colorado. Rain will increase overnight Saturday, and cold rain will fall throughout much of Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 40s - that’s much too warm for snow. However, those high temperatures are likely to happen early in the day. The afternoon will turn colder. As the depth of the atmosphere chills, rain could change to snow late Sunday afternoon or evening and then fade to an end just after midnight.

Our Next 24 Hours

Confidence is higher for snow amid the higher terrain - including on the Colorado National Monument and on the Grand Mesa. That’s also where the biggest snow will fall. Snow that falls in the valleys, if any snow falls at all, will mostly melt. Accumulation will be small if anything. If we chill faster, snow becomes more likely in the valleys. Even in a colder outcome, snow will likely melt more than accumulate even if some minor accumulation happens.

This evening will be clear. Sunset is at 6:31 PM. We’ll cool from near 70 degrees around 6 PM to near 60 degrees by 8 PM, then we’ll cool into the 50s soon after 8 PM. The rest of tonight of will be clear and chilly. Morning low temperatures will be near 39 degrees around Grand Junction, 37 degrees around Montrose, 38 degrees around Delta, and 34 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be sunny. Sunrise is at 7:26 AM. The morning will be cold enough that a lot of us will want jackets, but the day will warm quickly. High temperatures will be near 73 degrees around Grand Junction, 70 degrees around Montrose, 72 degrees around Delta, and 69 degrees around Cortez.

