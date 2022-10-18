Teenage boy hospitalized after being hit by car

By KKCO Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:51 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 13-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding a bicycle on D 1/2 Road yesterday evening.

The Grand Junction Police Department reports that the boy was traveling westbound before turning in front of another westbound vehicle. He was hit on the 2900 block of D 1/2 Road.

The teenager was transported to a local hospital by EMTs with non-life-threatening injuries, say police.

Investigation into the accident is ongoing. No other information was released by authorities.

