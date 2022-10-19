Avs captain Landeskog undergoes knee surgery, out 12 weeks

Colorado Avalanche left winger Gabriel Landeskog hoists the Stanley Cup for fans before the...
Colorado Avalanche left winger Gabriel Landeskog hoists the Stanley Cup for fans before the championship banner was lifted to the rafters at the team's NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:29 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined about 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after morning skate Wednesday that Landeskog had the procedure performed in Minneapolis the day before. Landeskog missed the opening three games of this season with what the team described as a lower-body injury.

“Started bugging him when he started training and getting back on the ice,” said Bednar, whose team hosts Winnipeg on Wednesday night. “So they had it looked at, images taken. Decided on surgery.”

Landeskog sat out the final 23 regular-season games last season after undergoing knee surgery. He returned in time for the playoffs, where he had 11 goals and 11 assists to help the Avalanche win the franchise’s third Stanley Cup title.

The 29-year-old Landeskog is in his 12th NHL season and his 11th as captain of the Avalanche. He was the youngest captain in NHL history at the time he earned the role (19 years, 286 days) on Sept. 4, 2012. He held that distinction until Connor McDavid was named captain by the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 5, 2016, at 19 years, 266 days.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

