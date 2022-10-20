Excel outage affecting 112 customers in Orchard Mesa

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A small outage affecting Xcel customers in the area around B 1/2 Road and 27 1/2 Road was triggered earlier today after a truck hauling heavy equipment caught on a power line.

According to Xcel’s outage map, the power went out at around 10:40 a.m. this morning, and the company expects to have service restored by 1 p.m.

Roughly 112 customers are affected.

No other information was released.

