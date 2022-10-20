Excel outage affecting 112 customers in Orchard Mesa

A Grand Junction Fire Department truck passes in front of a heavy utility truck caught on a...
A Grand Junction Fire Department truck passes in front of a heavy utility truck caught on a power line.(David Jones)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:19 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A small outage affecting Xcel customers in the area around B 1/2 Road and 27 1/2 Road was triggered earlier today after a truck hauling heavy equipment caught on a power line.

According to Xcel’s outage map, the power went out at around 10:40 a.m. this morning, and the company expects to have service restored by 1 p.m.

Roughly 112 customers are affected.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighbor’s doorbell camera recorded a blue car driving past the house party multiple times....
1 dead, 7 injured after house party shooting in Colorado
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say
A car sits overturned on 5th Street after a three-car accident on Thursday night.
Man charged with DUI after 3-car accident hospitalizes one
A Pacific storm system could bring our first snow of the season next weekend.
Our first snow of the season could be on the way
The crash leaves two dead, one critical, and one with moderate injuries.
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
No, she didnt shoot the dog.
Cruisin Colorado Pikes Peak
Cruisin Colorado Pikes Peak
GJFD
City receives fire mitigation funding
Elise and Bryson Rasmussen gave birth to their son, Charlie, four months early.
Grand Junction firefighter’s wife gives birth four months early