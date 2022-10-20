Free flu shots in Montrose County

Flu season.
Flu season.(Pexels)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:40 PM MDT
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose County announced Thursday that the ninth annual drive-through flu shot clinic will be taking place on October 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The clinics will be held at the following locations:

The Montrose County Event Center, at 1036 N. 7th St, Montrose.

Olathe Sweet Corn Park, at 59618 US-50, Olathe.

Basin Clinic, at 421 Adams St, Naturita.

The county says that all locations will have regular dose flu shots for anyone over 6 months of age and a high-dose option for seniors 65-years-old or older. Participants can either stay in their car for the duration or walk up to the immunization site, depending on the age and amount of people in the car.

For those heading to the Montrose site, the county says to enter through the right-hand turn lane off the San Juan Bypass.

“A quick, annual shot provides essential protection throughout flu season. It is the best thing that you can do to help protect yourself, your family, and the community from influenza,” said Montrose County Medical Advisor Dr. Joseph Adragna. “While the flu may just be a few days of missed work or school for some, influenza also has the potential for more serious medical complications, killing between 12,000 and 52,000 people annually between 2010 and 2020. The flu shot helps reduce your risk and the risk of your loved ones from flu illness and hospitalization.”

More information and answers to frequently asked questions can be found on the county’s website.

