GJPD seeking help identifying suspect in hit-and-run crash

The police described the car as a Dodge Durango with a black bumper, cargo bars on top, and white marks on the passenger side.(Grand Junction Police Department)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:35 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying a car involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

The GJPD reports that at around 5:15 p.m. on October 5 a motorcyclist was driving down Patterson Road when a dark gray Dodge Durango began tailgating him.

The driver of the Durango pulled in front of the motorcyclist and braked hard enough to cause the motorcyclist to crash before it sped off, according to police.

The police described the Durango as having a black bumper, cargo bars on top, and white marks on the passenger side.

Information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 241-7867, by downloading the P3tips app, or by visiting its website.

