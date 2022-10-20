Grand Junction firefighter’s wife gives birth four months early

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A firefighter and his wife have been trying to build their family for years, but their first addition still arrived earlier than expected.

Fruita residents Elise and Bryson Rasmussen each grew up in large families and couldn’t wait to start their own. In the last five years, however, they’ve experienced three miscarriages. The most recent was at 12 weeks and occurred this last February.

Bryson and Elise decided to undergo IVF, the process of taking viable eggs to be fertilized in a lab before being put back in a uterus. Their second round helped them become pregnant with Charlie.

At 12 weeks of that pregnancy. Elise’s amniotic fluid sac ruptured while they were traveling. By the time they reached a doctor, it seemed that it had resealed and they had enough amniotic fluid to be able to have a full-term healthy pregnancy.

At 13 weeks they learned there was a slow leak in it still, forcing Elise to go on bedrest until labor. However, Elise made it to 24 weeks, they got moved to the Children’s Hospital in Aurora to be monitored. They made it to 27 weeks and 6 days before having Charlie, at 3:45 a.m. with an emergency C-section.

Little Charlie was born weighing 2 pounds and 4 ounces and was just 12.6 inches long. The low amounts of amniotic fluid and the date of his early birth created an abundance of complications. Jessica Mays, whose husband works with Bryson Rasmussen at the Grand Junction Fire Department (GJFD), decided to do whatever she could to help.

Elise and Bryson Rasmussen gave birth to their son, Charlie, four months early. (Jessica Mays, Elise and Bryson Rasmussen)

Mays decided to create a GoFundMe to help share the family’s story and to help collect funds to help with traveling costs, hospital bills, and whatever else the family could need.

“Bryce will actually have to go back to work and start going back and forth from Grand Junction to Aurora, because they’re expected to be there for between up until January or February,” explained Mays. “So, Charlie will be in the NICU and they will just be there at the Ronald McDonald House.”

Mays shared that the GJFD is trying their best to be a big support system.

“Our fire families, we’re all a community and have a lot of families, a lot of kiddos, a lot of support. So we’re just really trying to rally around them and give them whatever they need, help them whatever way we can,” said Mays.

The GoFundMe idea was inspired when Mays reached out to Bryson’s sister looking for ways to help. “We decided that this would be an easier way for everyone to see it and be able to give where they can and however they can in a timeframe that’s not just all right now, but like, overtime. If people wanted to give gradually or just like, if now wasn’t a good time, they could give next month, and that opportunity would be extended for them.”

In the first day, the GoFundMe raised over $4,000. Now on day two, they’ve raised nearly 6,000.

Mays says she hopes the money raised will be able to help with hospital bills, travel expenses, a nursery for Charlie, and whatever else the family may need.

“We’re just really grateful for the support they’ve already received and that we’re really grateful for the generosity of everyone’s willingness to give. We love them very much and we are praying hard for all three of them,” said Mays. “Elise’s recovery is not easy at all, not to mention some of the health issues that she had leading up to the birth of Charlie, so we would just really like to say thank you and continue to pray and give as you can, and really just share. The more word that gets out, the more people that are able to give.”

