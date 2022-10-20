New US Marshal for Colorado sworn in

New US Marshal Kirk M. Taylor (left) was sworn in by Judge Phillip Brimmer (right) on Thursday...
New US Marshal Kirk M. Taylor (left) was sworn in by Judge Phillip Brimmer (right) on Thursday morning.(US Marshals Service)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado’s 31st United States Marshal for the District of Colorado was sworn in earlier today in the Alfred A. Arraj courthouse in Denver, Colorado.

Previously the sheriff of Pueblo County, Kirk M. Taylor was nominated by President Biden in June of this year and was recommended for the position by Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet. Taylor was sworn in by Judge Phillip Brimmer.

According to the US Marshals Service, Taylor was also previously appointed to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, served as the Chairman of the Legislative Committee for the County Sheriffs of Colorado, graduated from the FBI’s National Academy, served in the US Navy, and was employed by the Alamosa Police Department starting in 1987.

