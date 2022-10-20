Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Emergency crews raced to 2311 River Rd after a train reportedly hit a bicyclist.
Police are investigating. We’re told the first caller told police a man was trying to cross the railroad tracks.
A police spokesperson confirmed the man died.
We’ll update you as soon as we have more information.
___
This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.