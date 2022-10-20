Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction

Emergency crews inspect the area of the crash.
Emergency crews inspect the area of the crash.(Cristian Sida)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Emergency crews raced to 2311 River Rd after a train reportedly hit a bicyclist.

Police are investigating. We’re told the first caller told police a man was trying to cross the railroad tracks.

A police spokesperson confirmed the man died.

We’ll update you as soon as we have more information.

___

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighbor’s doorbell camera recorded a blue car driving past the house party multiple times....
1 dead, 7 injured after house party shooting in Colorado
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say
A car sits overturned on 5th Street after a three-car accident on Thursday night.
Man charged with DUI after 3-car accident hospitalizes one
A Pacific storm system could bring our first snow of the season next weekend.
Our first snow of the season could be on the way
The crash leaves two dead, one critical, and one with moderate injuries.
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County

Latest News

Utah Jazz's Collin Sexton (2) and Jordan Clarkson, right, react at the end of the team's NBA...
New-look Jazz beat Nuggets 123-102 in season opener
Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry, left, celebrates with defenseman Neal Pionk, who scored in...
Pionk scores 2nd goal of game in OT, Jets beat Avalanche 4-3
A Grand Junction Fire Department truck passes in front of a heavy utility truck caught on a...
Excel outage affecting 112 customers in Orchard Mesa
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
No, she didnt shoot the dog.