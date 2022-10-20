Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Emergency crews raced to 2311 River Rd after a train reportedly hit a bicyclist.

Police are investigating. We’re told the first caller told police a man was trying to cross the railroad tracks.

A police spokesperson confirmed the man died.

We’ll update you as soon as we have more information.

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

