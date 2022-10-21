Colorado Mesa University to host Gubernatorial and Senate debates with student panelists

Looking down Colorado Mesa University walkway
Looking down Colorado Mesa University walkway(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:34 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University is gearing up for another political debate series.

CMU, The Daily Sentinel, and Colorado Public Radio will host a virtual forum for the Colorado Gubernatorial and Senate races next Tuesday with CMU students as panelists rather than journalists.

Jason Hunter, a CMU student chosen as a panelist, says that this is a unique opportunity to ask questions for his generation. “I think a big way to initiate change is by voting and paying attention to politicians and the things that they run on and how closely they align with the values that you have for yourself and the world you want to see. It’s important to pay attention because it issue change. And, you know, having that power to vote is really important.”

Hunter said that he’s preparing by asking his family and friends what their top priorities are in the coming midterm elections, and he welcomes the chance to see live reactions to issues important to him.

The forum will be held virtually at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25. The Gubernatorial forum will start first, with the Senate forum following at 7 p.m.

Registration for the event is required and can be done by following this link.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
No, she didnt shoot the dog.
A neighbor’s doorbell camera recorded a blue car driving past the house party multiple times....
1 dead, 7 injured after house party shooting in Colorado
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say
A car sits overturned on 5th Street after a three-car accident on Thursday night.
Man charged with DUI after 3-car accident hospitalizes one
Emergency crews inspect the area of the crash.
Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction

Latest News

Proceeds from the sale will go towards the Clifton branch of the library, say organizers.
Proceeds from the sale will go towards the Clifton branch of the library, say organizers.
Marching bands competed at Stocker Stadium on Thursday.
Marching bands competed at Stocker Stadium on Thursday.
File image
AAA’s “Move Over For Me” campaign
Local police gave advice on how to stay safe on Halloween night.
Local police gave advice on how to stay safe on Halloween night.