Cruisin Colorado Pikes Peak via Barr Trail

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado has many hiking trails, some known as “14er’s”. A 14er is a mountain peak reaching anywhere between 14,000 to 14,999 feet. I, meteorologist Chris Guevara, took on one of these 14ers, hiking up the popular Barr trail to the summit of Pikes Peak.

During the hike, I experienced many challenges along the way. As an experienced hiker, I prepared well for the trip but did overlook some items. For one, carrying a thirty-pound backpack up the Barr Trail was more challenging than I had expected.

I hiked 6.5 miles on the first day and spent the night at a dispersed camping site across from Barr Camp.

I set out the following day and hiked about 10.1 miles reaching an elevation of 12,512 feet. However, I began to experience altitude sickness and oxygen deficiency just as I passed the tree line. I decided to turn around and went back down to the lower elevation at Barr Camp. I was 2.9 miles shy of the summit.

While hiking the Barr Trail is one of the many ways to get to the summit, others include the Cog Railway, driving the Pikes Peak Highway, or taking the shuttle.

If you want to see the extended video of this hike, you can check out my vlog here.

