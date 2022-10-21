Rain and snow maker to arrive this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, we will continue the same trend we have experienced this past week. Conditions will remain dry, and we will see plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. High pressure continues to become the dominant factor leading to clear skies. Temperatures will sit in the lower 70s for Grand Junction and Delta and upper 60s for Montrose and Cortez.

Tomorrow, changes will occur more so around the evening hours. However, during the afternoon, areas in the San Juans can experience some scattered showers. The rainmaker will become more widespread towards the evening hours, and it will be the best chance for most locations to receive some rainfall. Temperatures tomorrow will stay warm enough, where snowfall will be minimal. For Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez, temperatures will hover in the upper to mid-60s.

Our main rain and snow maker will arrive in the Western Slope on Sunday. Connected with this weather maker will be a strong, robust cold front. During the morning hours, areas across the Western Slope and along the Continental Divide will transition from rainfall to mix precipitation to snow showers. As the day progresses towards the evening hours, the cold front will have pushed through, and most of the Western Slope will experience snow showers. Our valleys will have the best chance of continuing to receive scattered showers to a wintry mix.

In the higher elevations, our mountains can receive total snowfall accumulation of up to or over a foot, while in the high country, around eight to ten inches of snow. There is a slight chance that some snow can stick to our valleys, but accumulation will stay at a minimum.

Temperatures on Sunday will start in the morning hours around in the mid-40s. As the cold front slowly pushes through the Western Slope, temperatures will continue to decline. By the evening hours, when the high temperature is marked, locations can have temperatures stay in the mid-30s.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

