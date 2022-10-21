Rep. Lauren Boebert: “You get to be part of ushering in the second coming of Jesus”

"We are in the last of the last days...you get to be a part of ushering in the second coming of Jesus."
By KKCO Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - During a Knox County GOP fundraiser, Representative Lauren Boebert claimed that they are part of the second coming of Christ.

A group called the “Tennessee Holler” provided video of Boebert speaking at the fundraiser. Boebert rallied against President Joe Biden before telling the crowd to stand up in the “end of times.”

“That’s not a time to complain, to bumble, or or to be dismayed or disheartened, but it is a time to rejoice. You get to be part of ushering in the second coming of Jesus,” Boebert said.

The Lincoln Project, a conservative group opposed to the so-called “MAGA Republicans” Tweeted, “Christian or not, Lauren Boebert cannot adequately represent any constituent who does not believe in this end times prophecy. Can you really have someone making decisions on your behalf that thinks nothing they do now will matter?”

This is not the first time Boebert has called on Christians to “rise up” in what she says are the last days. Last September, she spoke at a conservative Christian conference and urged voters there to put God in the center of the country.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
No, she didnt shoot the dog.
A neighbor’s doorbell camera recorded a blue car driving past the house party multiple times....
1 dead, 7 injured after house party shooting in Colorado
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say
A car sits overturned on 5th Street after a three-car accident on Thursday night.
Man charged with DUI after 3-car accident hospitalizes one
Emergency crews inspect the area of the crash.
Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction

Latest News

"We are in the last of the last days...you get to be a part of ushering in the second coming of...
"We are in the last of the last days...you get to be a part of ushering in the second coming of Jesu
Crews work to repair the damage water main on Main Street in Montrose, Colo.
Water main break in Montrose
Page 1
A Snapshot of Homelessness in the Colorado Balance of State Continuum of Care
Looking down Colorado Mesa University walkway
Colorado Mesa University to host Gubernatorial and Senate debates with student panelists