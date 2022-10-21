Rep. Lauren Boebert: “You get to be part of ushering in the second coming of Jesus”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - During a Knox County GOP fundraiser, Representative Lauren Boebert claimed that they are part of the second coming of Christ.

A group called the “Tennessee Holler” provided video of Boebert speaking at the fundraiser. Boebert rallied against President Joe Biden before telling the crowd to stand up in the “end of times.”

“That’s not a time to complain, to bumble, or or to be dismayed or disheartened, but it is a time to rejoice. You get to be part of ushering in the second coming of Jesus,” Boebert said.

The Lincoln Project, a conservative group opposed to the so-called “MAGA Republicans” Tweeted, “Christian or not, Lauren Boebert cannot adequately represent any constituent who does not believe in this end times prophecy. Can you really have someone making decisions on your behalf that thinks nothing they do now will matter?”

This is not the first time Boebert has called on Christians to “rise up” in what she says are the last days. Last September, she spoke at a conservative Christian conference and urged voters there to put God in the center of the country.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.