Skyrocketing prices of eggs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Inflation has hit everything hard, especially food prices. Popular items like meat, butter, and eggs have all seen an uptick in costs higher than 10 percent.

The average price of a dozen eggs in 2010 was $1.66. However, that price skyrocketed to $2.75 in 2015. Five years later that price dropped to $1.51.

Now, in October 2022, the nationwide average jumped once again to $2.90.

Here in Grand Junction, we are seeing a higher number, City Market is currently selling a dozen for $4.39 while Walmart has them for $4.07.

At Walmart, residents were happy to share their thoughts on the current egg prices. Angelica, a Colorado Mesa University student said, “they’re expensive compared to how they used to be, which was around $1.50. Now they’re up to $3 and $4.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.