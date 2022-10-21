Skyrocketing prices of eggs

-
-(Hattiesburg Convention Commission)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:31 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Inflation has hit everything hard, especially food prices. Popular items like meat, butter, and eggs have all seen an uptick in costs higher than 10 percent.

The average price of a dozen eggs in 2010 was $1.66. However, that price skyrocketed to $2.75 in 2015. Five years later that price dropped to $1.51.

Now, in October 2022, the nationwide average jumped once again to $2.90.

Here in Grand Junction, we are seeing a higher number, City Market is currently selling a dozen for $4.39 while Walmart has them for $4.07.

At Walmart, residents were happy to share their thoughts on the current egg prices. Angelica, a Colorado Mesa University student said, “they’re expensive compared to how they used to be, which was around $1.50. Now they’re up to $3 and $4.”

Proceeds from the sale will go towards the Clifton branch of the library, say organizers.
Marching bands competed at Stocker Stadium on Thursday.
File image
AAA’s “Move Over For Me” campaign
Local police gave advice on how to stay safe on Halloween night.
A series of free flu vaccine clinics for Montrose County will be happening soon.
