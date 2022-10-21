Uncompahgre Watershed Conference: Mine Reclamation Projects

Uncompahgre Watershed Conference: Mine Reclamation
Uncompahgre Watershed Conference: Mine Reclamation(KKCO)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:47 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Members of the Uncompahgre Watershed Conference met in Ouray to discuss ways to reclaim old mine sites.

Much of the old mine sites in Ouray date back to the 1800s and have leftover pieces of the mine called mill tailings. When the mines no longer become operational often times the risk of acid mine drainage becomes prevalent.

When a hole is dug deep enough in the ground, sulfide bearing rocks become exposed to oxygen. When this runs together with rivers in the area, the end result is dangerous acid mine drainage, drinking and fishing water becomes contaminated.

The Uncompahgre Watershed Conference is a collection of people who are working together to re-vegetate old mine sites to prevent runoffs such as the Gold King mine spill from happening in the future.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighbor’s doorbell camera recorded a blue car driving past the house party multiple times....
1 dead, 7 injured after house party shooting in Colorado
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
No, she didnt shoot the dog.
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say
A car sits overturned on 5th Street after a three-car accident on Thursday night.
Man charged with DUI after 3-car accident hospitalizes one
A Pacific storm system could bring our first snow of the season next weekend.
Our first snow of the season could be on the way

Latest News

Overlooking Colorado Springs above Treeline on Barr Trail
Cruisin Colorado Pikes Peak via Barr Trail
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Warning Signs and Early Screening
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
FUTURES Early Learning Center
Potential childcare closure