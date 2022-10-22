CMU Men’s and Women’s Basketball both rank in the Top 5 in RMAC Preseason Poll

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University’s basketball season is right around the corner and both teams are projected to have strong campaigns, according to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Polls.

The men’s team is coming off a season where it finished second in the RMAC behind Black Hills State.

The other coaches in the RMAC are expecting more of the same success this upcoming season from the CMU men’s team.

In the Preseason Coaches’ Poll released by the conference, the Mavs finished second behind Black Hills State again. Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis and UCCS round out the top five in that order.

The Mavs are enjoyed a solid season last year where they went 26-10 overall and 17-5 in conference before going on a tear through the NCAA regionals taking out the number five and number one seeds before losing to … guess who … Black Hills State.

The Mavs will open the season on November 11 and will begin conference play on December 2 at home against Colorado School of Mines.

The women’s team was also picked for a top five conference finish by their RMAC peers, coming in fifth in their preseason poll.

The Mavs are saw a season where they went 23-7 overall and 17-5 in RMAC play last season, making this their fifth NCAA Regional Tournament appearance under Coach Wagner.

They will open their season on the road in the Conference Crossover event in Rapid City, South Dakota, and will have their first home game on November 25.

