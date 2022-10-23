Homeless shelter prepares for colder weather

HomewardBound of the Grand Valley
HomewardBound of the Grand Valley((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:48 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As the temperatures begin to drop, homeless shelters in the valley are expected to see an increase in people needing help. Currently, in the Grand Valley, two shelters offer emergency shelter.

Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley has served more than 1,200 men, women, and children so far this year, and that number will increase as the temperature begins to drop.

“Our recommendation would be that nobody sleeps outdoors in the winter, and in western Colorado, it’s just not safe,” said Bill Wade, chair emeritus.

Wade said it’s the most challenging time of year for folks who live on the street. It’s a big concern here; after all, it is the Grand Valley’s largest shelter. Wade anticipates they’ll house 400 people at just one facility before winter ends.

So they’ve begun preparations to accommodate them. “We have some excess capacity in North Avenue of about 20 beds, which would be adding mattresses to the floor and filling up every available nook and cranny there,” said Wade. “We have the additional excess capacity here of about 40 beds, so we could actually add potentially, if necessary, up to as many as 50 to 60 beds.”

That’s just their short-term plan. Down the road, Wade is counting on the homeless coalition, a group of local organizations and people, to help meet demand.

“We’re at this time trying to figure out exactly what the process would be should we need it as a backup,” said Wade. “We can handle pretty much anything that will come our way unless we have a prolonged storm or terrible cold snap later in the year. But we’ll be ready when we do.”

In case shelters across the valley experience a huge spike, Wade wants to ask the community for help keeping the homeless people warm as cool temperatures creep up.

“This is a tough time of year for people; we urge people to give all of the members of the coalition and people who serve the homeless in this valley whatever help they need to get through the winter,” said Wade.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
No, she didnt shoot the dog.
A neighbor’s doorbell camera recorded a blue car driving past the house party multiple times....
1 dead, 7 injured after house party shooting in Colorado
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say
Emergency crews inspect the area of the crash.
Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction
Elise and Bryson Rasmussen gave birth to their son, Charlie, four months early.
Grand Junction firefighter’s wife gives birth four months early

Latest News

"We are in the last of the last days...you get to be a part of ushering in the second coming of...
Rep. Lauren Boebert: “You get to be part of ushering in the second coming of Jesus”
"We are in the last of the last days...you get to be a part of ushering in the second coming of...
"We are in the last of the last days...you get to be a part of ushering in the second coming of Jesu
Crews work to repair the damage water main on Main Street in Montrose, Colo.
Water main break in Montrose
Page 1
A Snapshot of Homelessness in the Colorado Balance of State Continuum of Care