Man pushes subway commuter onto tracks in NYC

Police released video in a search for the man seen pushing a subway commuter on the tracks from the platform. (NYPD via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:45 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Newly released video shows a man pushing a subway commuter from the platform onto the train tracks.

New York police say the incident happened Friday.

The victim was hurt from the fall but not hit by a train.

They released the video in an effort to find the suspect.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and intentional.

The incident comes as New York is set to bolster police presence in the subway system as part of efforts to crack down on transit crime.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
No, she didnt shoot the dog.
A neighbor’s doorbell camera recorded a blue car driving past the house party multiple times....
1 dead, 7 injured after house party shooting in Colorado
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say
Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Car found buried in backyard of home
Emergency crews inspect the area of the crash.
Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction

Latest News

FILE - Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the...
Cheney: Jan. 6 panel won’t take live TV testimony from Trump
FILE - Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov....
Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand
Daniella Malave works on her laptop at a coffee shop in Sea Girt, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 29,...
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
Russia’s latest war strategy of targeting power plants appears to be aimed at diminishing...
Russia builds defensive lines to stem Ukraine’s advance