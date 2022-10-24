Conditions to remain before next weather maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today is going to be completely different compared to yesterday. During the morning, we started with temperatures below freezing and foggy conditions. Temperatures will continue to warm slowly throughout the remainder of the day, and the fog has since dissipated. However, while we will stay warmer than this morning, temperatures are going to remain below average. Today, highs in Grand Junction and Delta will stay in the mid to upper 40s. We will sit under mostly sunny skies this afternoon and the rest of the day.

Tonight, temperatures will remain colder than last night, sitting in the upper to lower the 20s for Grand Junction and Montrose. As a result, another freeze warning will become active from 2 am on Tuesday until 10 am.

We will start the day like today, with cold temperatures and clear skies tomorrow. However, high temperatures will sit warmer than today, riding into the lower 50s. By Wednesday, temperatures will continue rising, leading into Grand Junction to the upper 50s and Montrose’s in the lower 50s.

By the middle of the week, another rain and snow maker will start to move in slowly. We will notice more cloud cover increases on Tuesday and Wednesday before the following weather maker impacts the Western Slope. It will be similar to the one that affected the state yesterday, where the valleys will receive more scattered showers and areas in the high country, and high elevations will get more snowfall.

The next rain and snowmaker will start to push through Wednesday evening into the overnight hours before arriving on Thursday, where the bulk of this rain and snowmaker will impact the Western Slope. As a result of this weather maker, temperatures on Thursday will fall back into the mid-40s for Grand Junction and upper 30s for Montrose.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

