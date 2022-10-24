Freeze Warning issued ahead of potentially damaging freeze

A Freeze Warning is in effect Tuesday morning for the valleys of Western Colorado.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Freeze Warning is in effect overnight and Tuesday morning from 2 AM until 10 AM for the Highway 50 Corridor from the Grand Valley through Delta and Montrose, for the I-70 Corridor from Grand Junction to Silt, for the Dolores River Valley southwest of the Uncompahgre Plateau, and for the Four Corners Region.

Damaging Freeze Likely

Low temperatures Tuesday morning will in the low-to-mid 20s across Western Colorado. This freeze will be capable of damaging crops and outdoor plants, and it will be capable of freezing pipes. Make sure outdoor pets have a way to stay warm if they cannot come inside. They will also need access to water that isn’t frozen. Dressing in multiple warm layers topped with a heavy coat is the most effective way to stay warm if you’ll be out in the cold for long periods of time.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. We’ll be chilly with fast cooling from mid-40s around 6 PM to upper 30s by 8 PM. A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight and Tuesday morning from 2 AM until 10 AM. Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 27 degrees around Grand Junction, 23 degrees around Montrose, 20 degrees around Delta, and 22 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will become mostly sunny. We’ll need coats in the morning with temperatures in the 20s. Long sleeves can get us through the afternoon with high temperatures near 52 degrees around Grand Junction, 51 degrees around Montrose, 53 degrees around Delta, and 54 degrees around Cortez.

Our Next Rain & Snow Maker

Two rain and snow makers will affect us on Wednesday and Thursday in quick succession. The first system is over the Pacific Northwest on Monday evening. This system can bring a quick round of rain and snow to us on Wednesday morning. That rain and snow will clear out by lunchtime, and much of Wednesday afternoon will be dry. Then the second wave of rain and snow will arrive Wednesday night. The biggest part of it may hold off until after the evening drive. Rain and snow will fall through the Thursday morning drive before it ends.

