Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Bouns'(Grand Rivers Humane Society)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Bouns!

Bouns is a two-year-old Sheppard mix full of energy and love. Bouns gets along great with other dogs and loves people. He also thinks he is a lap dog and loves to be pet. Bouns walks well on a leash for his age and is very treat motivated.

He knows how to sit really well and it wouldn’t be too hard to teach him new tricks.

If you are interested in adopting Bouns contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

