VA Western Colorado Health Care System: Domestic Abuse Awareness Month

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:31 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The month of October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month.

The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is highlighting this month and raising awareness to the struggle some may be going through.

The VA Western Colorado Health Care System offers help to those in a domestic abuse relationship and situation.

If you are struggling with domestic abuse you can call the VA at 970-244-1312. You can also check out their Facebook page here.

