Double Dose of rain and snow likely Wednesday & Thursday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A double shot of rain and snow is on the way. Round one could affect the Wednesday morning drive. Round two will come in late Wednesday night and could affect the Thursday morning drive.

Winter Weather Advisory: Where the Biggest Snow Falls

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains from midnight Tuesday night until 6 PM Thursday. This is where the biggest snow will fall. Accumulation of 5-10 inches is likely. Travel can become especially difficult and slow at times in the advisory area. There can be occasional breaks from the snow, but several rounds of snow are likely throughout the time period of the advisory.

Round One

Clouds will steadily build this evening and overnight. Rain and snow will begin increasing around Grand Junction and Delta after about 3 AM Wednesday. Rain and snow will mean a slow and slippery morning drive that could be slushy in some areas. This morning round of rain and snow will favor our northern areas. The rain and snow will end, and the clouds may even break to let some sun peek through after about 10 AM. Wednesday afternoon will be free of rain and snow, and the evening drive will be considerably easier going than the morning drive.

Round Two

A second round of rain and snow will arrive Wednesday night. The rain and snow will begin increasing after about midnight, and it will fall through the Thursday morning drive. The snow should stop falling during the morning drive around Grand Junction and Delta, but it may linger through about lunchtime around Montrose before it begins breaking up and clearing. Snow can fall in Cortez, but the biggest snow will fall well north.

Snow Accumulation

The biggest snow accumulation will be in the Winter Weather Advisory area - on the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. These areas can get 5-10 inches of snow with locally higher amounts. That can include areas around Aspen and Copper Mountain. In the valleys, snow accumulation will be more limited. Less than a tenth of an inch of snow will fall around Grand Junction and Delta, and much of what falls will melt rather than accumulate. Between a half inch and an inch can fall around Montrose and Cortez, but more of that will melt than accumulate.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly cloudy. Sunset is at 6:12 PM. We’ll cool from near 50 degrees around 6 PM to mid-40s by 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with areas of rain and snow becoming likely after 3 AM. Low temperatures by morning will be near 37 degrees around Grand Junction, 33 degrees around Montrose, 30 degrees around Delta, and 27 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday morning rain and snow will end by 10 AM, then the rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be near 54 degrees around Grand Junction, 53 degrees around Montrose, 55 degrees around Delta, and 56 degrees around Cortez.

