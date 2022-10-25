Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Missy’

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Missy'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Missy'(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Missy!

Missy is a four-year-old Shephard mix full of energy. Missy gets along great with other dogs and loves anyone and everyone. While she has tons of energy, Missy is a very curious dog and needs a yard with a tall enough fence to keep her in.

Missy would make a great addition to any active family and would benefit from someone who has the time to burn off energy with her.

If you’re interested in adopting Missy, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
No, she didnt shoot the dog.
Officials in Hawaii say two visitors from California died in a drowning near Maui on Thursday.
Man, woman drown off Maui coast while visiting Hawaii: ‘The waves were so big’
Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Car found buried in backyard of home
Emergency crews inspect the area of the crash.
Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction
Elise and Bryson Rasmussen gave birth to their son, Charlie, four months early.
Grand Junction firefighter’s wife gives birth four months early

Latest News

Road work graphic.
Daytime paving on North Avenue to start Wednesday
Prescription medication.
Mesa County Public Health wants you to clean out your medicine cabinet
Halloween Safety Tips
Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Halloween Safety Tips
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version