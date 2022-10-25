Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Missy’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Missy!

Missy is a four-year-old Shephard mix full of energy. Missy gets along great with other dogs and loves anyone and everyone. While she has tons of energy, Missy is a very curious dog and needs a yard with a tall enough fence to keep her in.

Missy would make a great addition to any active family and would benefit from someone who has the time to burn off energy with her.

If you’re interested in adopting Missy, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

