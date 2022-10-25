RSV cases on the rise around the country

rsv in mesa county
rsv in mesa county(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Doctors around the country are scrambling to keep up with skyrocketing RSV cases.  Like the common cold, RSV is a respiratory virus that affects anyone, but especially children under the age of one to senior citizens. What’s not common is how many cases are popping up and how early in the flu season they’re occurring.

Here on the Western Slope, Mesa County Public Health is warning families of the dangers of the virus. Rachel Burmeister, Disease Surveillance and Emergency Response Program Director, said, “We do see respiratory viruses spreading more easily in the colder months, and most likely that’s because of the changes in our behaviors, like gathering indoors.”

According to the CDC, RSV is responsible for about 14,000 adult deaths each year. Rachel says one important aspect is transmission, especially now that children are back in school. “So, you’re bringing together all these kids that have been doing different things during the summer and they all come into one place and that can cause transmission of illness in those groups”, she said.

If you are experiencing a runny nose, coughing and wheezing, sneezing, or fever, you are encouraged to contact your doctor. Plus, the best way to stay safe from this virus is to practice good hygiene. For example, cover your cough when sneezing, wash your hands, and stay home if you’re sick.

Early voting in Mesa County is underway.
A bear cub was safely relocated by Colorado Parks and Wildlife after being spotted in Fruita.
Embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters will be receiving a partial refund for money that went...
A virus that causes cold-like symptoms in most people has hospitalized hundreds of kids...
