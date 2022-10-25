Teacher accused of hiding missing teen for nearly 2 years

Holga Olivares, a 61-year-old elementary school teacher, is facing charges of detention of a...
Holga Olivares, a 61-year-old elementary school teacher, is facing charges of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.(Source: KMAX/KOVR via CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:32 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - An elementary school teacher in California is facing charges on accusations that she kept a missing teenager at her home for almost two years.

Holga Olivares, 61, appeared in court Monday. Police say she hid Michael Ramirez from his parents for nearly two years.

The then-15-year-old went missing June 9, 2020, from his Rancho Cordova home. An extensive search was conducted, but police couldn’t find him. Olivares was a second-grade teacher at Alice Birney K-8 School in Sacramento at the time.

Almost two years later, on March 11, Ramirez returned home. He is now 17 years old.

Police have not provided details on his disappearance or return.

After an investigation, police arrested and booked Olivares on charges of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Sacramento City Unified School District says Olivares has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Copyright 2022 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
No, she didnt shoot the dog.
Officials in Hawaii say two visitors from California died in a drowning near Maui on Thursday.
Man, woman drown off Maui coast while visiting Hawaii: ‘The waves were so big’
Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Car found buried in backyard of home
Emergency crews inspect the area of the crash.
Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction
Elise and Bryson Rasmussen gave birth to their son, Charlie, four months early.
Grand Junction firefighter’s wife gives birth four months early

Latest News

President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the showroom during a tour at the Detroit...
Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll
Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty Monday for the deadly Oxford High School...
Michigan school shooter pleads guilty
Rishi Sunak leaves the Conservative Campaign Headquarters in London, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022....
Rishi Sunak becomes British prime minister
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
The project, conceived by Belgian nonprofit APOPO, trains the rats to help first responders...
Rescue rats trained to search for disaster survivors