2022 National Veterans Small Business Week

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Increasing support for service members, veterans, and their families has been a key priority for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman is the head of the SBA and the voice for America’s 33 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet.

On October 26, 2022, Guzman announced that the SBA will celebrate National Veterans Small Business Week Oct. 31 – Nov. 4, with a series of virtual and in-person events highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit and resilience of veteran small business owners.

In October 2022, the SBA announced additional funding opportunities for community-based organizations to create targeted, impactful programming and expand access to SBA resources to support veteran entrepreneurs.

“Each year we celebrate National Veterans Small Business Week to honor America’s nearly two million veteran entrepreneurs who have answered our nation’s call to serve and protect us and are now making a difference every day for local communities and our nation’s economy,” said Administrator Guzman. “This week, and every week, the U.S. Small Business Administration is committed to doing its part to fulfill our responsibility to our veteran entrepreneurs by ensuring they can access the tools and resources they need to start, grow, and build resilient businesses.”

Throughout the week, SBA, resource partners, and local organizations across the country will focus on highlighting various aspects of the entrepreneurial journey for veteran small business owners and the agency’s support of this critical community in hybrid, in-person, and virtual formats.

Topics include transition assistance, entrepreneurial training, government contracting, disaster assistance, and access to capital resources. Currently, there are over 100 virtual events that are free and open to the public.

The full schedule can be found on the National Veterans Small Business Administration website.

“National Veterans Small Business Week is a great time to recognize entrepreneurs from the military community,” said Terra Smith, owner of DocTerra Mobile Veterinary Services. “As a military spouse and a business owner, the SBA has been very supportive, and my local Veterans Business Outreach Center has been instrumental in the growth of my practice and in helping me to develop as an entrepreneur. This national week is an important reminder of the resources available to the military community that can help take their business to the next level.”

“Through National Veterans Small Business Week, the SBA showcases how veterans apply skills and traits developed in the military, such as problem-solving, flexibility, and resilience, to their successful small businesses,” said Mark L. Scott, Director of the VBOC at Mississippi State University. “Our ‘Lunch and Learn’ live webinar series will feature key topics of interest to Veteran and Military Spouse owners including Becoming Lender Ready, Social Media Planning, and Government Contracting.”

