Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire

Firefighters stand outside a home in Orchard Mesa.
Firefighters stand outside a home in Orchard Mesa.(David Jones)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:15 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction area firefighters are scrambling right now to an Orchard Mesa house fire.

Our crew on the scene says it appears a firefighter was taken away in an ambulance.

We are waiting to confirm information from officials.

The fire is in the 2000 block of Aspen Street.

Our crew reports smoke coming from the eaves.

We’ll update you as soon as we know more.

___

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

