Don’t let a bottle of “boos” haunt your Halloween holiday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Halloween is known for celebrations including costumes, parties, and festive drinks. The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to remind everyone to plan a safe and sober ride if you plan to get your “boos” on.

CDOT and local law enforcement agencies across the state will be increasing enforcement and DUI Laws over Halloween weekend from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1.

Over 2,100 DUI arrests occurred during the Halloween celebration period from 2019 to 2021, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. This period includes the two weeks prior to Halloween.

“Every holiday brings the likelihood of more impaired drivers on our roads, and we take our role in preventing crashes and fatalities seriously,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Festivities are all fun and games until people become reckless and lives are put in danger. Keep it fun but keep it safe. Get a sober ride.”

From Jan. 1 to Oct. 4 of 2022, there were 496 fatal crashes on Colorado roadways. Of those crashes, 35% are suspected to have involved impaired drivers. Most fatalities were between the ages of 25-34.

“Driving under the influence of any substance puts you and others unnecessarily in harm’s way,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “With trick-or-treaters and more pedestrians on our roadways, drivers need to consider who could be affected by their decision to drive impaired. Be smart and never drive after drinking alcohol or consuming cannabis. If you do, it could land you in jail.”

