Don’t let a bottle of “boos” haunt your Halloween holiday

(WNDU)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Halloween is known for celebrations including costumes, parties, and festive drinks. The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to remind everyone to plan a safe and sober ride if you plan to get your “boos” on.

CDOT and local law enforcement agencies across the state will be increasing enforcement and DUI Laws over Halloween weekend from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1.

Over 2,100 DUI arrests occurred during the Halloween celebration period from 2019 to 2021, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. This period includes the two weeks prior to Halloween.

“Every holiday brings the likelihood of more impaired drivers on our roads, and we take our role in preventing crashes and fatalities seriously,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Festivities are all fun and games until people become reckless and lives are put in danger. Keep it fun but keep it safe. Get a sober ride.”

From Jan. 1 to Oct. 4 of 2022, there were 496 fatal crashes on Colorado roadways. Of those crashes, 35% are suspected to have involved impaired drivers. Most fatalities were between the ages of 25-34.

“Driving under the influence of any substance puts you and others unnecessarily in harm’s way,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “With trick-or-treaters and more pedestrians on our roadways, drivers need to consider who could be affected by their decision to drive impaired. Be smart and never drive after drinking alcohol or consuming cannabis. If you do, it could land you in jail.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
No, she didnt shoot the dog.
Officials in Hawaii say two visitors from California died in a drowning near Maui on Thursday.
Man, woman drown off Maui coast while visiting Hawaii: ‘The waves were so big’
Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Car found buried in backyard of home
Emergency crews inspect the area of the crash.
Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction
Elise and Bryson Rasmussen gave birth to their son, Charlie, four months early.
Grand Junction firefighter’s wife gives birth four months early

Latest News

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev celebrates after making a save against New...
Rodrigues, Georgiev lead Avalanche past Rangers, 3-2 in SO
Police Lights
Sheriff: Deputies kill 2 inside stolen car after shots fired
Zebra mussels
Highline Lake now infested with zebra mussels
FILE - Democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District for Colorado Adam Frisch...
Frisch targets GOP voters tired of Boebert’s ‘angertainment’