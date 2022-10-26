Gov. Polis appoints replacement judge following Lance Timbreza’s resignation

By Kacie Sinton
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:40 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After the resignation of former judge Lance Timbreza, a vacancy in the 21st Judicial Court was created in September. That vacancy was filled Wednesday following the appointment of Jeremy L. Chaffin by Governor Jared Polis.

According to a press release provided to KKCO 11 News, Chaffin has been an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Colorado since 2017 and focuses his practice on criminal prosecution. Prior to that position, Chaffin was a Senior Trial Deputy District Attorney in the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office from 2014 to 2017, a Senior Appellate Law Clerk at the Colorado Court of Appeals from 2012 to 2014, and Special Assistant Attorney General in the Consumer Protection Section of the Colorado Attorney General’s Office from 2011 to 2012.

The release states that Chaffin earned his undergrad degree from the University of Idaho in 2005 before going on to earn a graduate degree from the University of Colorado Law School in 2011.

