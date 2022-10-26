Highline Lake now infested with zebra mussels

LOMA, Colo. (KKCO) - A single adult zebra mussel was found on an artificial PVC substrate back in September causing more intensive testing by Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff.

Following the initial discovery, CPW staff has discovered the presence of more of the invasive species.

Finding more zebra mussels in the water indicates the establishment of a population in the reservoir, prompting CPW to update the status of the body of water from “suspect” to “infested.”

Highline Lake is the first body of water in Colorado to be categorized as infested with zebra mussels.

“Thanks to Colorado’s robust early detection sampling and monitoring program, we were able to make this discovery,” said CPW Acting Director Heather Dugan. “As more and more people use our water resources for boating, we must continue to work tirelessly to prevent the spread of these harmful invasive species.”

The State of Colorado requires boats to be professionally inspected if:

a boat has been in any body of water that is positive, or suspect for ANS

a boat has been in any body of water outside of Colorado

a boat will be entering any water body where inspections are required

Boats exiting waters that are marked infested are required to be cleaned, drained, and dry.

The establishment of invasive species can lead to millions of dollars in damages to water-based infrastructure, and can impact water quality and limit recreational opportunity.

Additional texting and examination of water at Highline Lake will take place at a later date.

CPW asks the public to help stop the movement of harmful invasive species, including zebra mussels, into new bodies of water. Public awareness and participation is the best weapon against invasive species.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.